Naval & fishing communities cautioned of rough seas

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Jaffna, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matara districts.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.