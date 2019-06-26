19th Amendment caused current political instability in Sri Lanka - President

-

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution is the cause of current political instability in the country, President Maithripala Sirisena has said.

Addressing the heads of media institutions today (26), the President emphasized that the 19th Amendment has created two leaders in Sri Lanka.

Whoever wins the upcoming Presidential Election should take steps to abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, the President has further said.

However, the President has remarked that abolishing the 19th Amendment before the next Presidential Election would be the best for the country.