24-hour water cut for several areas

-

Several areas in the country will, today (26), experience a 24-hour suspension of the water supply, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be in effect from 9 am this morning until 9 am tomorrow (27).

Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelwatte, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe, and Padukka areas will be affected by the interruption to the water supply.

It is mentioned that the water supply to the areas affected by the Colombo City East Water Supply Scheme has been disrupted due to the upgrading of the pipelines.

The water cut is over the upgrading of the pipe-borne water supply system under the Colombo District East Water Supply Project, further stated NWSDB.