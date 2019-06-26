This country doesnt have a huge national issue - Mano

June 26, 2019   12:39 pm

There won’t a national problem in the country if the people had an understanding of other languages, says the Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs Mano Ganesan.

The minister expressed these views at a press conference held in the Ministry, yesterday (25).

He further stated that he does not accept the fact that there is a huge national issue in the country, regardless of the view of some.

If there is a proper understanding between all races the conflicts among them would be resolved easily, Ganesan added.

This would also create genuine patriots, according to the Minister.

