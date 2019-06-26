Statements made on infertility pills are problematic  Health Minister

-

Politicians, making various statements on ‘abortion pills’, with no knowledge of medical science, are problematic and harmful, according to the Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne.

He pointed out that such views have now resulted in the shutdown of a free meals project carried out at hospitals. The Minister mentioned this responding to a statement made by a parliamentarian of the Joint Opposition on infertility caused via food.

A voluntary foundation had been carrying out a free meals project at the Colombo National Hospital, Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, and the Maharagama Cancer Hospital since 2012. The project was aimed at providing a free meal for caregivers and relatives who travel long distances to visit patients residing at the hospitals.

The JO MP in question had recently claimed that the free meal from the project causes infertility in the community.

Commenting on the matter, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the provision of the free meals occurred outside hospital premises.

The scientific opinion is that infertility cannot be caused by food, the Director affirmed.

The Health Ministry and specialist doctors have emphasized the fact that the ‘infertility pills’ which the public refer to cannot cause infertility.