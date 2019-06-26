AG agrees to amend indictments against Gotabaya

June 26, 2019   04:32 pm

The Attorney General has agreed to amend the indictments filed against former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the D.A. Rajapaksa museum. 

The Attorney General had filed indictments with the Permanent High Court-At-Bar against Gotabaya Rajapaksa, accusing him of misusing state funds when constructing the D.A. Rajapakse museum in Hambantota.

Rajapaksa’s attorneys had submitted an appeal to Permanent High Court-At-Bar seeking to amend the indictments against their client, however it was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile the former Defence Secretary’s attorneys once again filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against it.

Accordingly, this appeal was taken up today while Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana informed the court that the Attorney General has agreed to amend the said indictments. 

