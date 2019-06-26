Kanjipani Imran produced at court

-

The notorious underworld figure Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who is currently being held under a detention order after being deported from Dubai, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, today (26).

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) produced the suspect before Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Silva.

The Police informed the court that the CCD has obtained a detention order from the Defense Secretary to hold and interrogate the suspect for 90 days.

Additionally, the attorney representing the suspect informed the court that President’s Counsel Tirantha Walaliyadde will speak to the court on behalf of the suspect, at the next court session.

The police further informed the court that there are about 27 cases pending against Kanjipani Imran for murder, conspiracy to murder, and aiding and abetting, at various courts.

Accordingly, the magistrate allowed the CCD to further detrain and question the suspect.

The next court session was set on 7th August and the CCD was ordered to produce the suspect at the court again on that date.