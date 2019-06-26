-

The testimony of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen which was scheduled to be delivered today before the Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the Easter Sunday terror attacks, has been postponed.

The ACMC leader arrived at the committee room in the parliament complex where the committee’s sessions are being held and took a seat at the witness chair.

however, the members of the select committee inquired from the Parliamentarian as to whether he would agree to postpone the hearing to another date due to the absence of some members and also due to an urgent meeting they had to attend.

The former Minister agreed to appear before the committee on another date and the hearing was rescheduled for Friday (June 28).

The PSC had summoned Bathiudeen and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake to appear before the committee and testify.

The Army Chief had left the parliamentary premises earlier after concluding his testimony. Senanayake’s testimony was initially delivered before the media personnel present at the hearing.

However, the media was asked to leave halfway through as questions concerning national security were to be put forward by the PSC members.