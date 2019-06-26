OIC countries urge President to ensure safety of Muslims

-

President Maithripala Sirisena met with the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Muslim countries holding the membership of the Organization of Islam Countries (OIC) to discuss about the current security situation in the country at the Presidential Secretariat today (June 26).

He thanked the envoys for the cooperation and assistance provided to Sri Lanka at this time of need and urged them to continue to provide economic assistance and lift the travel advisories issued to tourists, the President’s Media Division said.

He also noted that some of the OIC member countries have provided the assistance of intelligence experts for the counter terror operations.

Explaining the successful operations carried out by the security forces and intelligence services, he thanked the envoys for the intelligence expertise and cooperation provided by those countries.

The envoys of OIC countries were unanimous in their condemnation of terrorism. However, they urged the President to ensure safety of the Muslim community in the face of some hate speeches of some senior politicians and a section of the clergy.

The President assured them that as a government every possible step has been taken to ensure the safety of all the citizens. He said that current utterances of some interested parties are due to the prevailing political situation as an election is forthcoming.

The envoys of Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan, UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Qatar, The Maldives, Iraq, Libya, Iran and Oman took part in this meeting.

Secretary to the President, Udaya R Seniviratne, Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Ariyasinha and Additional Secretary Esala Weerakoon were also present at this discussion, the PMD reported.