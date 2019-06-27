SLFP to name presidential candidate from party

-

The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has taken a decision to nominate a Presidential Candidate from within the SLFP.

The Central Committee meeting of the SLFP was held last night (26) chaired by party leader President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly, the current political situation and the future activities of the party had been discussed extensively at the meeting.

At the meeting, it has been proposed that SLFP should nominate a candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election since no other political party has nominated their candidates.

The proposal has been unanimously agreed upon at the meeting, stated former Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between the SLFP and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on a possible alliance between the two parties was also held last evening.

According to the General Secretary of SLFP, the discussion was a success.