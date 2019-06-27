Thajudeen murder: Fmr. Senior DIG served indictments

-

The Colombo High Court has served indictments on the former DIG Anura Senanayake for concealing evidence on the murder of Sri Lankan rugby player Waseem Thajudeen, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Former Havelock SC captain Thajudeen was found dead on May 17, 2012, inside his car which had apparently crashed into a wall in Kirulapone.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department CID) declared it not to be an accident, resulting in the opening of a murder investigation.