Two workers dead, 2 injured after boundary wall collapses

Two workers have been killed while another 2 have been hospitalised with injuries after a boundary wall under construction collapsed at Pothupitiya Maha Vidyalaya in Rakwana.

Police said that a group of labourers were engaged in construction work at the school in Pothupitiya, laying the foundations to build a new building at the school.

A boundary wall had collapsed on some of the workers at around 9.15 a.m. this morning.

Four workers were rushed to the Pothupitiya Hospital following the incident, however two of them had succumbed to injuries before admission to the hospital.

Rakwana Police has launched an investigation into the incident.