Osman Gunasekara and wife arrested at BIA

A married couple who had been issued arrest warrants from the court has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

They have been arrested by the Immigration and Emigration Bureau and have been handed over to the Gampaha Police station, stated Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

Accordingly, the 63-year-old Osman Gunasekara and his 53-year-old wife have been arrested upon their arrival at the BIA from Australia.

Reportedly, the couple has been issued warrants by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court over the possession of 46 live bullets.

The arrested Osman Gunasekara is a wanted suspect for the murder of ‘Pas Chami’ who was shot dead in Kotugoda area in Nedagamuwa in February, last year.

The suspects are to be presented before the Gampaha magistrate’s Court.

Gampaha Police are carrying out further investigations.