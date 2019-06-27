Bribery Commission files case against Mahindananda at Special HC

-

The Bribery Commission has filed a case in the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar against former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando for causing loses amounting to Rs 53 million to the government.

The case was filed this morning with the second Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar in Colombo.

The former Sports Minister and Sathosa chairman are accused of causing millions of losses to the government by importing Carrom boards and checkers (Daam) boards for distribution to sports clubs during the last Presidential Election.