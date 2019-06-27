South African President visits Sri Lanka

-

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (27) on a brief visit to the country, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The South African President, along with a 20-person delegation, made this visit to the country en route to Japan to attend the G-20 Summit.

He arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 10.20 am on a special aircraft belonging to the South African Air Force.

Ramaphosa was received by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the VVIP lounge at the BIA. The occasion was attended by Minister Arjuna Ranatunga as well.

The South African President and the delegation left to Osaka, Japan at 12.30 this afternoon.