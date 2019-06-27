Will not support Gotabaya if he runs for President - Welgama

-

United People Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Kumara Welgama says that he wouldn’t support former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa if he runs for Presidency.

He mentioned this to the media, today (27) when he arrived at the Colombo High Court over a revision petition filed by Welgama against the Bribery Commission.

MP Welgama pointed out that he had declared his stand on the matter for a year.

If a person has a background of murder and it is well known amongst the public that he has committed murders, he will not support that person, said Welgama.

Every government has murdered people in order to retain their power, he further said.