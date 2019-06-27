Railways to launch token strike at midnight

-

The Railway Trade Unions stated that their token strike will be launched from midnight today (27) as planned.

Railway trade unions recently decided to engage in a 24-hour strike every Friday, until a solution is provided to their issue over existing salary anomalies.

However, the Railway services have been declared an Essential Public Service and the relevant gazette notification was issued earlier today.

After railway service is made an essential service, action could be taken against railway employees who go on strike under the emergency law, according to State Minister of Transport Ashok Abeysinghe.

However, Railway Trade Union Collective Co-Convener Lal Ariyaratne said that they would look into alternative options that could be taken if the train service becomes an essential service, via lawyers.