Amended circular on attire of public officers issued

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued an amended Circular with regard to the Dress Code of public sector employees.

The circular which received Cabinet approval this week has been sent to all Secretaries to Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces and Heads of Departments on Wednesday (26).

It is signed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs, J.J. Rathnasiri.

It has been decided at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 25.06.2019 to issue this circular in lieu of the Public Administration Circular 13/2019 dated 29.05.2019, which was issued so as to be applicable to all the public officers in addition to the Public Administration Circular 8/89 dated 01.02.1989, revising the same.

The Public Administration Circular 13/2019 (I) titled ‘Attire of Public Officers’ states that action should be taken to ensure that officers in all the institutions under the purview of the aforementioned heads pay special attention to the matters mentioned in the gazettes extraordinary No. 2121/1 dated 29.04.2019 and No. 2123/4 dated 13.05.2019 and strictly adhere to the orders stipulated in the same.

It further says that it is the responsibility of all Heads of Institutions to make provisions to the effect that every individual should be dressed in an outfit, which ensures his/ her clear identification when entering premises belonging to the government as a recipient or coming to obtain services granted by the government.

It states that the following provisions should be followed concerning the attire of public officers: