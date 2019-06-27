Indian arrested with Ice worth over Rs 5 million at BIA

June 27, 2019   06:21 pm

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’, worth over Rs 5 million.

The suspect was arrested by customs officersat the arrival lounge of the airport after he had arrived in the country from Chennai at around 9.00 a.m. this morning (27).

Sri Lanka Customs said that the passenger, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, frequently flies to Sri Lanka and that he had been waiting at the arrival lounge in order to collect a luggage which had been misplaced.

Due to a suspicion regarding the luggage, the customs officers had proceeded to scan it and then discovered the drugs cleverly concealed on one side of the luggage wrapped in brown paper and hidden within sarees.

The Customs spokesman said that over 500 grams of crystal meth were found in the parcel.

