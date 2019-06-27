Gelignite sticks, detonators and ammunition unearthed in Kattankudy

-

Based on information uncovered from suspected terrorist, Ahamed Milhan, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recovered a stock of explosive devices, detonators and ammunition.

Hayadu Mohammadu Ahamed Milhan, a suspect connected to the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was extradited to Sri Lanka recently from Jeddah along with several other suspects by a team of CID officers.

The suspects are being interrogated under the custody of the CID.

Officers of the CID accompanied Milhan to Ollikulam in Kattankudy today (27) while based on information revealed by him, they discovered over 300 Gelignite sticks, 1000 detonators, 8 litres of liquid Gelignite, detonating wires and 475 bullets used for T-56 assault rifles.

Police said the items were buried at several locations in an abandoned wooded property in the area.