Modi thanks Ranil for hospitality during his visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter addressing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, has expressed gratitude for the hospitality accorded to him and the delegation during the recent visit to Sri Lanka.

The content of the letter is as follows:

“Excellency,

I thank you for the hospitality accorded to me and my delegation during the visit to Sri Lanka on 09 June 2019. I also thank you for the special gesture of receiving me at the airport.

My visit was to convey India’s commitment to stand with Sri Lanka- our close friend and neighbor - particularly at this difficult hour. We shall work together to face the menace of terrorism.

This visit also provided me an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest. I am confident that our relationship will be strengthened further in the future.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration and my best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and peace in Sri Lanka.

Narendra Modi”