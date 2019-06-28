Death penalty can affect countrys tourism and investment prospects  Canadian HC

Death penalty can affect countrys tourism and investment prospects  Canadian HC

June 27, 2019   11:32 pm

-

The High Commission of Canada to Sri Lanka, issuing a statement on President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to carry on with the death penalty, states that Canada strongly and unequivocally opposes the use of the death penalty in all cases.

Pointing out that is no evidence that the death penalty is an effective deterrent, the statement further says that no justice system is immune from error.

The complete statement of the High Commission:

“Canada is deeply concerned by the reports that Sri Lanka is considering a reversal of its long-standing moratorium on the death penalty. We strongly and unequivocally oppose the use of the death penalty in all cases. This form of punishment is incompatible with human dignity and can lead to irreversible miscarriages of justice. No justice system is immune from error.

While action to counter the illicit drug trade is important and necessary, there is no evidence that the death penalty is an effective deterrent. Further, the resumption of executions could attract global attention and would do little to rebuild Sri Lanka’s image as a peaceful and welcoming destination for travelers and investment.

We join many Sri Lankans and friends of Sri Lanka around the world in urging the government to maintain the moratorium on the death penalty.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories