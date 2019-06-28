Rishads testimony before PSC scheduled for today

Rishads testimony before PSC scheduled for today

June 28, 2019   09:05 am

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday is scheduled to reconvene this afternoon (28).

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen is slated to testify this before the committee.

The testimony of the former minister which was scheduled to be delivered on June 26th before the Parliamentary Select Committee, however, it was postponed.

The ACMC leader arrived at the committee room in the parliament complex where the committee’s sessions are being held and took a seat at the witness chair.

However, the members of the select committee had inquired from the Parliamentarian as to whether he would agree to postpone the hearing to another date due to the absence of some members and also due to an urgent meeting they had to attend.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories