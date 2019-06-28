Train services disrupted due to token strike

-

Railway trade unions have resorted to a token strike again from midnight yesterday (27) to midnight today (28).

However, Sri Lanka Railways was declared an Essential Public Service and the relevant gazette notification was issued earlier yesterday. After railway service is made an essential service, action could be taken against railway employees who go on strike under the emergency law, according to State Minister of Transport Ashok Abeysinghe.

Railway trade unions launched a 48-hour token strike last Thursday (20), hindering the train services and leaving passengers stranded at major railway stations. Many foreign tourists were also inconvenienced due to the strike.

On June 22nd, the railway trade unions announced that they would engage in a 24-hour strike every Friday until a solution is provided to their issue over existing salary anomalies.

The government said necessary measures have been taken on the matter and that it would another month to entirely resolve their issues.