Railway Dept. files complaint against trade unions token strike

The Department of Railways has lodged a complaint against the trade unions for resorting to a token strike despite Sri Lanka Railways being declared an Essential Service, says the General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando.

The complaint was filed with the Fort Police Station today (28).

Mr Fernando said this complaint was filed, in accordance with the powers vested with him as the Railways General Manager, under 7 charges to seek legal action against the railway workers on strike.

Railway trade unions resorted to a token strike again from midnight yesterday (27) to midnight today (28).

However, Sri Lanka Railways was declared an Essential Public Service and the relevant gazette notification was issued earlier yesterday. to State Minister of Transport Ashok Abeysinghe, action could be taken against railway employees who go on strike under the emergency law after railway service is made an essential service.

Railway trade unions launched a 48-hour token strike last Thursday (20), hindering the train services and leaving passengers stranded at major railway stations. Many foreign tourists were also inconvenienced due to the strike.

On June 22nd, the railway trade unions announced that they would engage in a 24-hour strike every Friday until a solution is provided to their issue over existing salary anomalies.

The government said necessary measures have been taken on the matter and that it would another month to entirely resolve their issues.