Dayasiri refuses to testify before PSC today

June 28, 2019   12:17 pm

-

The General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Dayasiri Jayasekara has said he would not testify before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee, probing the coordinated terror attacks on the 21st of April, despite being called to the committee meeting today (28).

The Select Committee is scheduled to reconvene at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon at the Parliament premises.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, whose testimony was postponed when he appeared before the Select Committee on June 26th, is slated to record his testimony with the committee today.

