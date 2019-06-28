Writ petition filed seeking prevention of enforcing death penalty

-

The Writ petition has been filed with the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the implementation of the death sentence, says Ada Derana reporter.

The petition has been filed by Malinda Seneviratne citing Commissioner General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Welikada Prison as its respondents.

In his petition, Mr. Seneviratne says the President had recently stated that he has already signed the relevant documents to impose the death penalty on 4 convicts.

However, he points out implementing the death penalty could lead to violation of human rights.

Hence, the petitioner seeks the Appeals Court to issue an interim order to the Commissioner General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Welikada Prison to prevent the implementation of the death sentence.