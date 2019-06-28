Writ petition filed seeking prevention of enforcing death penalty

Writ petition filed seeking prevention of enforcing death penalty

June 28, 2019   01:52 pm

-

The Writ petition has been filed with the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order preventing the implementation of the death sentence, says Ada Derana reporter.

The petition has been filed by Malinda Seneviratne citing Commissioner General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Welikada Prison as its respondents.

In his petition, Mr. Seneviratne says the President had recently stated that he has already signed the relevant documents to impose the death penalty on 4 convicts.

However, he points out implementing the death penalty could lead to violation of human rights.

Hence, the petitioner seeks the Appeals Court to issue an interim order to the Commissioner General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Welikada Prison to prevent the implementation of the death sentence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories