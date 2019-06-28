-

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has commenced giving evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to probe the terrorist attacks on the 21st of April, says Ada Derana reporter.

The Select Committee reconvened at 2.30 p.m. this afternoon (28) at the parliamentary complex.

The testimony of the former minister, which was scheduled to be delivered on June 26th before the Parliamentary Select Committee, was postponed to today.

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader arrived at the committee room in the parliament complex when the committee’s last session was held.

However, the members of the select committee had inquired from the Parliamentarian as to whether he would agree to postpone the hearing to another date due to the absence of some members and also due to an urgent meeting they had to attend later that day.

Accordingly, former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen appeared before the Select Committee today to record his testimony.