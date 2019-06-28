Prisons Dept. gives undertaking not to carry out executions for a week

-

The Commissioner General of Prisons T.M.J.W. Thennakoon has given an undertaking to the Appeals Court that the death penalty will not be carried out within the next 7 days.

Meanwhile the court decided to take up for consideration the petition filed seeking a court order preventing the implementation of the death sentence, on July 02.

The petition was filed by journalist Malinda Seneviratne citing the Commissioner General of Prisons and the Superintendent of the Welikada Prison as its respondents.

In his petition, Mr. Seneviratne says the President had recently stated that he has already signed the relevant documents to impose the death penalty on 4 convicts.

However, he points out implementing the death penalty could lead to violation of human rights.

Hence, the petitioner seeks the Appeals Court to issue an interim order to the Commissioner General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Welikada Prison to prevent the implementation of the death sentence.