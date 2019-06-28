Samurdhi Development Officer killed with sharp weapon

June 28, 2019   04:57 pm

A Samurdhi Development Officer has been stabbed to death in Matugama area at around 3.30 a.m. this morning (28).

The 44-year-old deceased is a father of two named Manoj Jayathilake, who was serving as a Samurdhi Development Officer at the Agalawatte Divisional Secretariat.

According to reports, the perpetrator had broken the window of the victim’s bedroom and thrown a hand grenade while the victim was asleep.

However, when the victim had stepped outside to check who was responsible for throwing in the grenade, the perpetrator had attacked him with a sharp weapon.

The police suspect that the murder was carried out by a relative of the victim.

