Heat advisory issued for four districts tomorrow

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level (32°C - 41°C) at some places in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Ampara and Monaragala districts tomorrow (29), says the Department of Meteorology.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department issued the relevant heat index advisory at 1.30 p.m. today (28).

The advisory cautions of heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, says the Meteorology Department.

The department further says this is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data, the advisory further read.