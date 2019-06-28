Heat advisory issued for four districts tomorrow

Heat advisory issued for four districts tomorrow

June 28, 2019   05:18 pm

-

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level (32°C - 41°C) at some places in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Ampara and Monaragala districts tomorrow (29), says the Department of Meteorology.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department issued the relevant heat index advisory at 1.30 p.m. today (28).

The advisory cautions of heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, says the Meteorology Department.

The department further says this is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data, the advisory further read.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories