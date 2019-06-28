Navy busts drug dealer in Matara

June 28, 2019   05:55 pm

A drug dealer has been arrested during a search operation carried out at Kudawella fishery harbour in Matara.

The arrest was made yesterday (27) by the naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command in coordination with STF personnel of Pattiyapola.

The 24-year-old arrestee is a resident of Tissamaharama area.

The suspect, who was in possession of 100kg of Kerala Cannabis at the time of the arrest, was later handed over to the Tangalle Police for further investigations.

