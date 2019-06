-

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is personally against the implementation of the death penalty.

He made this comment addressing the media following a religious event held at Horapawita Sri Vijayasundara Pirivena in Kamburupitiya, Matara today (28).

The event, joined by Mahanayake of Ramanna Maha Nikaya Venerable Napane Pemasiri Thero, was held under the patronage of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.