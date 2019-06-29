Ethnic divisions will not benefit any community - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena said that it is very important to provide a good education for all the children of the country to build a disciplined and peaceful country where all communities are living.

The President made this observation when he declared open the new three storied building at the Thambala Al Hilal Muslim College in Polonnaruwa this (28) morning.

President Sirisena said that if the country is divided by ethnic groups, it will not benefit to any community. He added that he was committed to a development program in which all communities live in peace and harmony.

The President declared open the three storied lab of Thambala Al Hilal Muslim Maha Vidyalaya constructed under the Awaking Polonnaruwa District development Program, at a cost of Rs 28 million.

Meanwhile, the President has vested in the students the ownership of the eight storied building at Thambala Al Rifai Maha Vidyalaya as well.

It was constructed under the ‘Awaking Polonnaruwa District development program’ at a cost of Rs. 18.6 million.

-PMD