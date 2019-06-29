According to Matthew wins best film at Derana Lux Film Awards 2019

-

The Seventh Derana Lux Film Awards 2019 was held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo last night with a host of awards being presented to artists and creators alike at the glittering ceremony, which was graced by Sri Lanka’s biggest celebrities and stars.

“According to Matthew,” the Sri Lankan English film directed by the veteran filmmaker Chandran Rutnam, won the coveted award for ‘Best Film at the event.

Darshan Dharmaraj won the award for ‘Best Actor’ for his role in the movie “Porisadaya” while Anoma Janadari won the ‘Best Actress’ award for ‘Davena Vihagun’ (Burning Birds).

The award for ‘Best Screenplay’ went to Jayantha Chandrasiri for the movie “Garasarapa” and Sanjeewa Pushpakumara was adjudged “Best Film Director” for his movie ‘Davena Vihagun’ (Burning Birds).

Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne’s “Bimba Devi Alias Yashodhara” won the award for the Highest Grossing Film of the Year 2018.

Samanali Fonseka picked up the award for “Best Supporting Actress” and Mahendra Perera was named “Best Supporting Actor” at the awards ceremony.

Veteran actor Jackson Anthony won the award for “Most Popular Actor” while Udari Warnakulasuriya was voted “Most Popular Actress”.