Singaporean couple busted with gold jewellery worth over Rs 20 mn

-

A Singaporean couple has been arrested for smuggling in a stock of gold jewellery worth over Rs 20 million.

The duo, aged between 45-55 years, was detained by the Customs officers attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (28).

They were identified as the owners of a leading money exchange company in Singapore.

The preliminary investigations conducted by the Customs revealed that the couple had travelled back and forth to Sri Lanka for 6 times this year.

The Customs officers, who acted on a tip-off received by them beforehand, managed to uncover gold jewellery hidden inside the pockets of the clothing they had been wearing at the time of the arrest.

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further investigations into the suspects.