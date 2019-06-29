T-56 recovered during search with Makandure Madush

-

A T-56 rifle has been recovered from Dalupotha area in Negombo when the notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” was escorted to find hidden weapons.

The search operation was carried out by the Special Task Force personnel today (29).

Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias Makandure Madush is an underworld gang leader, who had been in hiding abroad for the past couple of years.

Madush was arrested during a raid in Dubai in February this year along with a group of Sri Lankans including underworld figures and celebrities such as singer Amal Perera and his son, actor Ryan Van Rooyen.

The Dubai authorities had deported the arrestees to Sri Lanka at several occasions and Sri Lankan authorities took them into custody for questioning upon their arrival. Some have been remanded as per court orders while others were released after recording statements.

Madush was deported to Sri Lanka on May 5th.