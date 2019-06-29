Report submitted to PSC says Rishad has no links to terrorist activities

-

A report submitted by the DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department on former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was read out yesterday (28) at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the Easter attacks.

According to the report, the former minister is not in connection with terrorist activities of any sort.

The Select Committee yesterday (28) inquired MP Bathiudeen into the accusations levelled at him for his alleged links to terrorist activities.

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress leader MP Bathiudeen denied the allegations.

The report by the DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department also stated that according to police investigations former Minister Bathiudeen does not have any links to any terrorist activity or the attacks on Easter Sunday.