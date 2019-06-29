Will reconstruct Zion Church before Christmas, PM assures

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says renovation of the Zion Church in Batticaloa, which became a target of coordinated terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

He added that renovation of the church would conclude before the Christmas festival this year.

The prime minister gave this assurance during his observation visit to the Zion Church this morning (29).

The Office of the Prime Minister stated that the premier has given special attention to improving the physical and mental well-being of the Easter attack victims.

PM Wickremesinghe has also appreciated the efforts of the Army personnel engaged in the reconstruction of Zion Church.