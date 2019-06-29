25-year-old from Ampitiya nabbed with heroin

June 29, 2019   07:22 pm

A suspect, who was in possession of heroin, has been arrested at Hali Ela in Badulla.

The police said that the suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the Badulla Divisional Narcotics Unit acting on a tip-off received by them.

15g 190mg of heroin has been seized on the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The 25-year-old suspect is said to be a resident of Ampitiya area.

He was to be produced before the Badulla Magistrates Court today (29).

