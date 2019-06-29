Mavai Senathirajah reappointed Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi leader

-

Parliamentarian Mavai S. Senathirajah has been reappointed as the leader of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK).

The 16th general meeting of the party was held in Nallur, Jaffna today (29).

Former Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of Eastern Province Krishnapillai Thurairajasingam was appointed as the general secretary of Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi.

Leader of Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian R. Sampanthan currently serves as the patron of Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi.

Meanwhile, the upcoming programmes of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi party are to be launched tomorrow (30).