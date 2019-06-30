Six injured, 3 killed in lorry-van collision

June 30, 2019   08:27 am

Three persons have been killed in a collision between a van and a lorry near the Moragoda Junction on the Thambuttegama-Anuradhapura road.

The accident has occurred at around 4.40 am this morning (30), stated the Police Media Unit.

Six persons including three females who had been travelling on the van had been admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital over the injuries sustained in the collision.

However, the 3 women had late succumbed to their injuries, stated the Police.

The driver of the lorry and the two other persons travelling on the lorry too has been admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital.

Thalawa Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

