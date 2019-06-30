Western Province Governor pressurizing PHI over raid of grain storage?

-

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) are under pressure from the Governor of Western Province influences over the raiding of grain warehouse, according to the Public Health Inspectors’ Association.

The relevant storage was raided on the 25th of June over a warehouse of grain in a manner unfit for human consumption.

The Chairman of the Association Upul Rohana said that over 700,000 kg of grain including dhal not suitable for human consumption had been discovered at the storage.

When the relevant warehouse was sealed off and legal action was underway, the Western Province Governor intervened the process and exerted influence over the matters, said Upul Rohana.