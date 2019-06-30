Yala drowning: Mother in ICU passes away

-

The mother who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital, Colombo after a family drowned in Yala beach, Kirinda, has passed away, last night (29).

A family of four from Hatton was rescued after being swept away in a current at the Yala beach on 23rd June.

However, the father (38) and the two daughters, aged 4.5 and 7 years, passed away at the hospital.

The mother (33) was transferred to the Ampara hospital via a helicopter and subsequently, the relatives transferred her to a private hospital in Colombo.

The funeral and the final rites of the father and the 2 daughters were held yesterday (29) and the funeral arraignments of the mother have not been decided yet, stated her relatives.

The family had been on a trip organized by a workplace and visited the Yala beach when the incident occurred.