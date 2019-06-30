Narammala PS Deputy Chairman remanded for assaulting constable

Narammala PS Deputy Chairman remanded for assaulting constable

June 30, 2019   12:23 pm

-

The Deputy Chairman of the Narammala Pradeshiya Sabha who was arrested over an assault on a Police officer has been remanded, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, he will be under remand custody under the 03rd of July as per the order of the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court.

The Deputy Chairman was arrested earlier today (30) over assaulting a constable at the Narammala Police Station.

The assaulted police constable is currently hospitalized for treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories