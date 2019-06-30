Over 988 kg of Beedi leaves found at Nadukuda beach

-

A group of naval personnel, during a search carried out in Nadukuda, Mannar on yesterday (June 29) had found 988.4kg of Beedi leaves.

A group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command, during a search carried out in the Nadukuda beach area, Mannar had found this abandoned haul of Beedi leaves that were in 20 packages.

The stock will be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, the Navy also managed to find another 126.5kg of Beedi leaves hidden in a nearby thicket in the same region yesterday morning.

As such, naval troops attached to the North Central Naval Command had seized over 4,500kg of Beedi leaves during raids and search conducted in Mannar region over the past few days.