The water supply to several areas in Colombo will be limited over an essential maintenance activity, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water supply would be limited for a period of 8 hours from 11 am today (30).

Colombo 13, 14 and 15 areas will experience a limit in the water supply and Colombo 1 and 11 would receive water at low pressure, stated NWSDB.