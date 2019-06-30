Madush revealed 7 politicians who engaged in political rackets - Rajitha

June 30, 2019   03:38 pm

Makandure Madush has revealed names of 7 ‘cheap politicians’ who had engaged in political rackets, according to the Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne.

Among the four are from the governing party while the other three are from the opposition, he stated.

He mentioned this at a public meeting held yesterday (29).

Senaratne says that he will reveal these names to the public after the ongoing Cricket World Cup ends.

The Health Minister further said that one of the politicians mentioned by Madush is an accomplice of Wimal Weerawansa and has posed many charges against Senaratne.

