I will not support death penalty  PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that he cannot support the death penalty because harming lives is against the policy of the United National Party (UNP).

The UNP, as the main party in the government, the Opposition led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) are all against the decision to reinstate the death penalty.

The Prime Minister further said that he expects to discuss this issue, first, with the Cabinet of Ministers and then with the President and the Speaker.

The Prime Minister expressed these views at an event held in Monaragala District, today (30).