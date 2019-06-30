Good balance between President and Parliament - Patali

June 30, 2019   06:36 pm

Currently, there is a good balance between the president and the Parliament, says Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The Minister expressed these views following an observational tour in Kataragama, this morning (30).

The 19th Amendment has done a great service for the democratic human freedom in the country, according to the Minister.

Ranawaka says, since the President’s powers have been curtailed through this, it has had a positive impact on the country.

